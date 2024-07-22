Join Business Report’s Strictly Business for the Capital Region Business Outlook in August

What key market trends and conditions are driving Capital Region business right now? What policy and regulatory changes are helping and hurting Louisiana companies?

Those and other topics will be the focus of a special episode of Strictly Business in August: The Capital Region Business Outlook. The episode will air at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Register here.

Guests are Will Green, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry, and Trey Godfrey, vice president of policy for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Green is head of Louisiana’s largest business advocacy group, representing more than 2,200 business members and 324,000 employees. Prior to his role at LABI, served as president and CEO of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, and as Administrator of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Self-Insurers’ Trust Fund based in Baton Rouge. He also served as director of LABI’s Civil Justice Reform and Employee Relations councils from 2014 to 2016. He still holds his law license in addition to his Louisiana life, accident and health insurance license.

In his leadership role at BRAC, Godfrey drives regional and state-level initiatives to create a more competitive region for business growth and talent development, particularly through the organization’s public policy and government affairs activity. Additionally, Godfrey leads strategic coalition building for regional initiatives, including those related to education, workforce, transportation, quality of place, entrepreneurship and small businesses, criminal justice, and others.

Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana's most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month will be hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font

