The wait is over … White Star Market to open Friday afternoon

White Star Market, Baton Rouge’s first food hall, has secured its final permits from the city-parish and confirms it will open Friday at 4 p.m. to coincide with the popular Mid City art hop, Hot Art Cool Nights.

The launch of the long-awaited food hall on the first floor of the new Government Street mixed-use development, Square 46, will be something of a soft opening that will give the public an opportunity to check out the nine food vendors, though menus will be limited.

“We expect patrons will want to see and try multiple vendors as they make their way by White Star as they walk up and down Government Street,” says Clark Gaines, the project’s developer. “These menus will allow everyone to do just that.”

After the art hop, White Star Market will close for several days and reopen for a ticketed event on the evening of Wednesday, May 16.

Beginning May 17, White Star Market will be open for its normal hours of operation, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, and 7 a.m.- 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday.

White Star Market and the 25,000-square-foot building that houses it, Square 46, have been in the works for more than three years on the site of the former Giamanco’s Restaurant at 4646 Government St.

The development is the latest of several in a neighborhood that is undergoing redevelopment and renovation.