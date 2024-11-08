This Government Street business is closing

Arts and entertainment spot DIY Disco will close at the end of the month, the business announced on social media Friday.

Former mechanical engineer Chloe McMahon founded DIY Disco in late 2022 to turn her love for crafting, party planning, and color into an artistic escape for the Mid City community.

The business was part of a wave of activity spots—like ax throwing, wine and painting, DIYs—opening across the city following the pandemic. The shop offered more than a dozen craft projects for patrons to complete while sipping cocktails.

The business, which will shutter following White Light Night, will be for sale this month, according to the announcement.

“This post feels so surreal to write, because it strays so far from what I’ve been working on for the past five years of my life,” McMahon writes on Instagram. “I’ve loved what we created for the Baton Rouge community, and have had a hell of a time running the disco, but it is time for this groovy season to come to an end.”