A Baton Rouge designer tailored Barron Trump’s Election Day suit

Baton Rouge-born Pearce Bespoke tailored the Election Day suit of Barron Trump, President-elect Donald Trump’s youngest son.

Pearce Bespoke founder and CEO Nathan Pearce tells Daily Report that his client Justin Waller, a well-connected Baton Rouge influencer, was the one who connected him with Barron.

Barron took note of a Pearce Bespoke suit Waller was wearing while visiting Mar-a-Lago, Pearce says, and asked where it came from. Before long, Pearce was in Florida measuring Barron and his best friend Bo Loudon for their own custom clothing.

“Justin called me up and said, ‘What’s your schedule look like in a few days? You need to clear it. We’re going to Mar-a-Lago,’” Pearce says. “I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ We jumped on a flight and spent the entire day with Barron measuring him up and guiding him through the process. He ended up with, I don’t know, seven suits and a tuxedo.”

In a LinkedIn post, Pearce calls the opportunity an “incredible honor.”

“Barron could have chosen tailors from anywhere in the world, and he chose Pearce Bespoke,” Pearce writes.

Pearce Bespoke touts its status as an innovative “mobile” suiting experience, meaning that its tailors travel to meet their clients where they are—a departure from the industry’s traditional brick-and-mortar model.

Pearce Bespoke garnered national attention for designing Jayden Daniels’ Heisman suit last year. In September, the brand expanded into womenswear. Pearce Bespoke currently has 48 franchises spread across the country.