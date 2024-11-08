Stephen Hightower is leaving City Group Hospitality

Longtime executive Stephen Hightower is stepping down from City Group Hospitality for an executive position with University Club.

Hightower, who served as vice president of City Group Hospitality, is largely credited for helping expand the group’s restaurant portfolio. The group started with City Pork Deli & Charcuterie near the Perkins Road overpass in 2013 and has since expanded to owning and operating 11 restaurants under seven brands, with more than 400 employees.

In 2019, Hightower was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Baton Rouge chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association and City Group Hospitality was named Company of the Year (100 or less employees) in 2021 by Baton Rouge Business Report and Junior Achievement.

In 2021, Hightower was recognized by The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation with the Drago Cvitanovich Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by an Entrepreneur for his work during the pandemic supporting fellow restaurants in a time of crisis for all.

“Stephen has been a transformative leader who has left an indelible mark on our organization,” says Patrick Valluzzo, City Group Hospitality CEO and owner. “We wish him every success in his new role and look forward to seeing the remarkable impact Stephen will undoubtedly have at University Club. “

Hightower’s departure is effective Monday. It is currently unclear who City Group Hospitality will tap to replace Hightower.