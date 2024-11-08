Large Bluebonnet Centre office space sells for $2.5M

Weiler Plastic Surgery has purchased the former Hamilton Telecommunications property on Bluebonnet Centre Blvd in the Bluebonnet corridor near Interstate 10 to expand its footprint in the Capital Region.

The company bought the property through B&E Interstate LLC from Nedelco Incorporated for $2.5 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

David Vercher with KW Commercial Real Estate-BR brokered the deal for the buyer and Fabian Edwards with Elifin Realty represented the seller.

Vercher tells Daily Report the 17,469-square-foot property will serve as a central operations hub for Weiler Plastic Surgery. The property comprises a 1.7-acre tract with a parking lot with more than 80 spaces.

Hamilton Telecommunications operated a large call center at the facility before the COVID pandemic. The pandemic pushed the company to adapt to a remote workforce, then to more of a hybrid model as conditions returned to normal.

“They decided that their business model would function fine remotely, or primarily remotely,” Edwards says. “So they didn’t need this space anymore.”

Weiler Plastic Surgery has eight locations in Louisiana, including two in Baton Rouge and one in Denham Springs.