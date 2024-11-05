See what the plans are for the proposed Materra apartments

Hammond-based Stoa Group submitted its final development plan for a proposed apartment community at Materra, the 100-acre planned development near Woman’s Hospital.

The proposed Heights at Materra will have 295 apartments on the nearly 8-acre development.

Stoa Director of Land Development Prescott Bailey submitted the proposed plan for consideration at the Planning Commission’s December meeting.

The group had submitted a final development plan to the commission in September 2023, but that plan accounted for 345 units, 531 parking spaces and roughly 2.5 acres of open space. The new development plan proposes 467 parking spaces and around 2.2 acres of open space.

Bailey tells Daily Report they expect to break ground on the project in the first quarter of next year.

Stoa has completed several complexes in the Capital Region since its founding in 2017. The group previously developed Silver Oaks Apartments in Gonzales and Dawson Park Apartments in Baton Rouge. The group has also developed the Waters at Millerville, the 295-unit apartment community near Interstate 12. Construction is nearly complete on its 295-unit apartment community Waters at Bluebonnet, located at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Celtic Drive.

Stoa bought more than 6 acres on Picardy Avenue in the Baton Rouge Health District in July 2023 for its planned Heights at Picardy apartment community, slated to open in January.