Baton Rouge’s film-focused charter school gets the green light

The Louisiana Academy of Production, a new 9-12 charter school with an emphasis on film and digital media being planned for Baton Rouge, has had its charter approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Fallon Ward, the school’s executive director, tells Daily Report that those involved with the project have been operating as if the charter had already been approved for some time. Nevertheless, she says the approval does constitute a significant milestone for the project.

“This means we can continue to forge forward with the vision of opening a first-of-its-kind film and production high school in Louisiana,” Ward says.

Now that the school’s charter has been approved, what happens next?

According to Ward, LAAP has now begun the process of building its team and engaging with the community, including with prospective students. Through the school’s newly launched website, interested teachers can apply for employment and prospective students can join its waitlist.

While a location has not yet been finalized, project stakeholders remain fairly certain that LAAP will be built in the vicinity of Celtic Studios, the largest purpose-built motion picture stage facility in the Gulf South. The school is currently exploring a partnership with Celtic Studios that would provide its students with “real-world experiences,” Ward says.

LAAP is expected to launch in August 2026. At full capacity, the school will be able to serve between 400 and 600 students, though only 75 to 100 freshmen will be enrolled for its first academic year. A new grade level will be added in each of the three subsequent years.

Once operational, LAAP will offer students both core academic instruction and specialized training in production-related fields. Those students will be able to graduate with industry-recognized certifications, giving them an early leg up in the job market.