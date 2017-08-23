New West Feliciana Hospital to open in one week

A rendering of West Feliciana Hospital. (Submitted photo)

West Feliciana Hospital will open a new 53,000-square-foot medical facility in St. Francisville one week from today, providing access to health care services and technology area residents typically would seek elsewhere.

The newer and modern medical facility will replace the older, existing West Feliciana Parish Hospital, which will be repurposed for other uses at a later date.

The new critical access hospital sits on 12 acres behind the existing facility. A retention pond runs between them, says Howard Arceneaux, marketing consultant for the hospital.

West Feliciana Hospital officials broke ground on the new facility in January last year. The old hospital was much smaller, at just 18,000 square feet, had a greater focus on in-patient care and lacked many specialty health care services.

Daily Report has the full story.