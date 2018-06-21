Twine founder: ‘Never stop learning’

As a line cook at a TGI Friday’s in Boise, Idaho, Twine Meat Market and Deli owner Steve Diehl was working his way up the corporate ladder and dreaming of going to culinary school. That’s when a mentor encouraged him to hone his craft out in the “real world” instead.

Diehl heeded the advice, rapidly learning new cuisines and cooking techniques by never staying at the same restaurant for more than two years. After years of moving and starting over again, Diehl moved to Baton Rouge and was determined to work for himself, as Business Report details in its newest entrepreneur feature.

He began a catering and personal chef business, and eventually conceived the concept for his own business as a way to elevate the work he was doing in people’s homes. In August 2016, Diehl opened Twine Meat Market and Deli on Government Street.

“There are other meat markets and delis in town,” he says, “but what I have at Twine, you are not going to see anywhere else in Baton Rouge.” Diehl describes his fare as global cuisine in a fast casual setting. At Twine, customers find everything from trendy health food items like bone broth to a sushi pizza or a fresh-made chicken pot pie.

Diehl prides himself on preparing high-quality meat and produce, and finds fulfillment in the love he puts into his food. Although he’s the master of his own kitchen, he refuses to accept the coveted culinary title of chef.

“You never stop learning,” he says. “I just consider myself a really good cook.”

Read the full feature.

