Roundup: Mega-deals / School funding / Louisiana Chemical Association

M&A: There have been 11 merger-and-acquisition deals worth $10 billion or more announced so far this year, marking one of the busiest starts to the year for monster takeovers this century. While the slew of giant deals shows some corporate managers and directors are regaining their appetite for risk, bigger deals also carry a higher risk of public failure if promises fall flat. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Moving forward: An expansive education savings account bill passed the Louisiana House of Representatives this week. Companion legislation in the Senate is also progressing. The legislation would replace an existing voucher program for students in failing schools with a universal program. Read more from The Center Square.

We’re going to talk about this: The Louisiana Chemical Association says it will be closely evaluating the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s set of final rules announced Tuesday that would notably lessen emissions of toxic air pollution that are likely to cause cancer from chemical plants. LCA is expected to meet with its member companies and draft a resolution on the next steps to be taken in response to the EPA’s regulation. Read more from WVLA-TV.