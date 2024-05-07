Need help with the job hunt? EBRP Library’s Career Center offers help for all ages & skill levels

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Whether you’re helping your teen land a summer job or looking to make a mid-career job change yourself, the Career Center at the Main Library at Goodwood offers free one-on-one assistance including resume writing, letters, career coaching and even practice interviews.

The Career Center was established in 2004 by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library with a grant from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Lamar and Reilly Family Foundations and the Junior League of Baton Rouge. Its highly trained staff includes three certified resume writers and a certified career coach.

Its YouTube channel, careercenterbr.com/youtube, is so popular it merited its own channel separate from the library’s. Playlists include Career Center staff applying for jobs at common employers including Walmart (113,000 views) and Target (43,000 views), how to respond to common interview questions and even salary negotiation tips specific to women.

The staff hosts and attends career expos and job fairs, as well as offers free workshops on a variety of topics, and the library offers free spaces to facilitate job interviews in person or online.

The Career Center is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., inside the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. For more information, call 225. 231.3733 or email llee@ebrpl.com.

Career Center Upcoming Events:

How to Successfully Get a State or City Civil Service Job

May 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood

A representative from the Louisiana Department of Civil Service will discuss available positions with the state, career paths offered by agencies and how to apply. In addition, a representative from The Recruitment and Examination Division, City of Baton Rouge/Parish of EBR will discuss career options offered by city/parish government, openings and application procedures. Registration is required. Call 231-3733 or visit careercenterbr.com/events.

Career Coach Drop-In at Bluebonnet

May 15, 1p.m.-4 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch

Bring your resume to be reviewed by an EBRPL Career Center coach or ask any job search or career-related questions.

How to Master the Job Interview

May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch

Your performance during an interview can land you – or cost you – your dream job. Learn to perfect your interview skills through this informative seminar. The Career Center will present tips for a great interview, common traps and pitfalls to avoid, and interactive demonstrations for answering the most common interview questions. Registration is required. Call 231-3733 or visit careercenterbr.com/events.

Interested in Starting a Nonprofit? – Non Profit Basics

May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood

Joyce James, founder of The Middleburg Institute, will address topics such as the importance of choosing the right people, donors, staff, board members, etc. Participants will walk away with a clear understanding of what it takes to be a successful non-profit CEO. Registration is required. 231-3733 or visit careercenterbr.com/events.

How to Become an ExxonMobil Operator

May 22 at 5 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood

Are you interested in a career in the operations or mechanical divisions at ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, working for one of the largest employers in town in a job with great pay and good benefits? Recruiters and front-line supervisors from ExxonMobil will discuss and explain career paths, desired qualifications, testing and hiring process, as well as how to best prepare for the test. Registration is required. Call 231-3733 or visit careercenterbr.com/events.