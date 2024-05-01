Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Intermittent fasting fears: fact or fiction?

A recent study found potential negative effects of “time-restricted eating,” more commonly known as intermittent fasting. Researchers found that those who ate all their meals within an 8-hour period had a 91% higher risk of dying from heart disease, compared to those who ate their meals in a 12- to 16-hour period. Until the full study is published, it’s unclear if researchers accounted for factors like smoking, physical activity, weight, or what people ate in their 8-hour period. Learn more about intermittent fasting.