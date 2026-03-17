For most executives, the hardest part of AI adoption isn’t choosing the right tools—it’s preparing the organization to use them well. As Business Report writes in its latest issue, a new partnership between Baton Rouge–based Obney.ai and the city of Plaquemine offers a timely lesson in why adoption—not automation—should be the C-suite’s first priority.

Under the agreement, Obney.ai is working with Plaquemine and the South Central Planning and Development Commission to modernize municipal operations using artificial intelligence. The most instructive part of the partnership isn’t the specific tools being deployed, but rather Obney.ai’s role as an AI adoption facilitator—focused less on software and more on helping people understand how their work changes in an AI-enabled environment.

“It’s not just about bringing in tooling and software,” says Obney.ai founder and CEO Justin Obney. “It’s really about helping the staff understand what it’s going to mean to operate in the AI era.”

That distinction should resonate with executive leaders across sectors. Too many AI initiatives stall not because the technology fails, but because organizations underestimate the human side of transformation. Employees aren’t sure when to trust AI outputs, how to integrate them into existing workflows or where accountability ultimately sits. Without clarity, adoption lags—and the return on investment never materializes.

Plaquemine’s approach flips that script. While SCPDC provides the underlying software infrastructure, Obney.ai is focused on education—helping city employees learn how to use AI tools effectively, safely and responsibly within their daily work. That includes understanding limits, risks and appropriate use cases—not just pushing buttons.

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