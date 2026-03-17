Roundup: Southern University / Community Coffee / Rental incentives

Nursing school honored: Southern University’s School of Nursing has been named the best nursing school in the U.S. for a second consecutive year by Nurse.org, highlighting its academic excellence and workforce impact. The recognition comes as the program marks 40 years, standing out among national finalists for its commitment to student success and patient-centered care. Read more from Nurse.org.

Promoted: Community Coffee has promoted Kristi Crump to chief commercial officer, tasking her with leading brand, retail and ecommerce strategy as the company pushes further into digital and national growth. Crump brings experience from TikTok and more than a decade at Amazon, along with roles at Philips Consumer Lifestyle, where she supported brands like Norelco and Sonicare.

Weakening apartment demand: Apartment landlords are offering the deepest concessions in over a decade as rising supply and weakening renter demand pressure the market. Roughly 16.6% of units now include incentives, with average discounts topping 10%. Slowing rent growth and elevated vacancy rates suggest competition for tenants is likely to persist. Read more from CNBC.