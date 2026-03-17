The inflation fight just got harder for the Fed

Federal Reserve officials are once again grappling with fresh disruptions that threaten to derail progress on inflation, now in its fifth year above the central bank’s 2% target, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A new geopolitical shock—war in the Middle East—has added uncertainty to energy markets, complicating expectations for interest rate cuts and raising the possibility that rates could stay higher for longer.

The latest setback joins a series of earlier shocks, including the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, tariffs and immigration constraints, all of which have made it harder to assess the economy’s trajectory. Policymakers now face a widening range of outcomes, from renewed inflation pressures to slowing growth, with little clarity on which path will dominate.

Markets have already adjusted, sharply reducing expectations for rate cuts this year. With inflation still above 3% and confidence in a smooth return to the 2% target weakening, the Fed is increasingly signaling a cautious, wait-and-see approach as it navigates an unusually uncertain economic landscape.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.