Louisiana Businesses Are Committed to Creating a Culture of Cleanliness

In just one year, over 450 businesses and 36 chambers of commerce have joined Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s (KLB) Clean Biz Partnership, committing to serve their communities as environmental stewards and promoting a culture of cleanliness amongst their employees. Not only are these partners already implementing best practices for litter prevention and waste reduction, but they are eager to learn other ways to be more sustainable at KLB’s upcoming business workshops held in Baton Rouge, Monroe and Lake Charles.

Here in Baton Rouge, KLB is collaborating with LifeCity and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce (BRAC), a Clean Biz Partner, to host a free workshop at 564 Laurel Street in Baton Rouge on May 8, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. All businesses are invited to attend and register at keeplouisianabeautiful.org/cleanbiz.

Attendees will enjoy lunch and learn from LifeCity’s expert consultants on the following topics:

Green Tax Credits and Rebates

Best Practices for Recycling, Litter Abatement and Energy Reduction

Benefits of Sustainability Practices

Employee and Community Engagement

“A clean Louisiana is vital for business and future economic development,” says Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “People don’t want to visit or do business in communities that are littered. We must take pride in where we live and keep Louisiana clean and beautiful.”

“In 2023, KLB’s litter study found that 92 percent of Louisianans believe litter is a problem, and it costs taxpayers $91.4 million each year,” says Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “Litter hurts real estate values, harms wildlife and it pollutes our environment. If we all do our part, businesses included, we can stop litter from happening in the first place.”

To help prevent litter, Clean Biz Partners commit to:

Picking up litter from their parking bays and/or around their business daily.

Placing trash receptacles at their business storefront or at transition points.

Maintaining a clean dumpster by keeping the lid closed and the area around the dumpster free of litter and debris.

Maintaining their business lawn and landscaping.

Participating in community improvement activities.

Creating a culture of cleanliness for their employees and customers.

Ann Trappey, interim President and CEO of BRAC, states, “Forty-eight businesses in Baton Rouge have joined the Clean Biz Partnership, with more joining each month. BRAC is proud to collaborate with Keep Louisiana Beautiful to clean up our community and empower business owners and their employees to implement simple measures to prevent litter. I encourage all businesses to join this free and valuable program.”

Sign up to be a Clean Biz Partner and register for the free workshop on May 8 at keeplouisianabeautiful.org/cleanbiz. Upon joining the partnership, you will receive a window cling, a social media kit and other marketing assets. Questions about the program can be directed to jchappuis@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.