Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Citiplace Barnes & Noble for sale or lease

Now available for sale or lease, 2590 Citiplace Court is a ±34,325 SF freestanding building that has been occupied by Barnes & Noble for over 20 years. With ±270 feet of frontage along the highly traveled I-10/I-12 split, the property is ideal for any group seeking visibility to over 200,000 cars per day. The property includes 170+ parking spaces within the vibrant CitiPlace area, known for its mix of business, shopping, and entertainment. Centrally located, highly visible, and surrounded by strong local demographics, this property presents a rare opportunity within the heart of Baton Rouge. Call Will Chadwick at 225.368.7667 and click here to view the listing.