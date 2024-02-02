[Sponsored] Ratcliff Development announces 61 North Warehouse Project

The sustained demand from tenants for new construction, dock high access bulk warehouse space, combined with the limited availability of inventory in the market, positions the 61 North project as the logical solution for the Baton Rouge marketplace. As the developer of the project, Ratcliff Development is proud to continue its commitment to economic growth in the Baton Rouge area by providing this opportunity for businesses.

Given the scarcity of opportunities for infill projects of this magnitude within the city limits of Baton Rouge, a significant synergy has emerged with the introduction of a new fulfillment center, the expansion of the Crescent Crown facility, and the acquisition of the adjacent site by Old Dominion Freight Line.

Consequently, the region is witnessing a revitalization in the warehouse and logistics sectors of the market. The strategic location of the project not only provides dual access from Tom Drive and North Airway Drive but is also conveniently situated near major highways, rendering it an ideal location for companies with a focus on logistics.

A lease for 127,700 sqft. is currently pending, and we anticipate full occupancy prior to the completion of construction. It has been a privilege collaborating with the City of Baton Rouge, and we firmly believe that this initiative will present an exceptional opportunity for the growth and development of both the city and the broader region.

Learn more about the space and secure your spot in the 61 North Warehouse today!