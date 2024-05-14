Here’s what happened to a proposal to shield Louisiana government records

A bill that would have shielded many records in the Louisiana governor’s office from public access was withdrawn by its sponsor on Monday, killing the bill for this legislative session, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, withdrew Senate Bill 423, while a pair of related proposals looking to curb Louisiana’s public records laws—Senate Bill 482 by Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, and Senate Bill 502 by Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia—remain active.

The proposals have the support of Gov. Jeff Landry, who has said public record requests have become weaponized.

When withdrawing his bill, Morris said he understood the governor’s concerns but said he had to balance the governor’s privacy concerns with the public interest.

“The perception around these bills has become that ‘everybody’s trying to hide something,’” Morris said. “I absolutely do not want to be associated with trying to hide anything.”

