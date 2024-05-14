DDD hosting open house on designs to revamp riverfront

The Downtown Development District and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are hosting an open house tonight to review LSU landscape architecture students’ designs for the riverfront along the Mississippi River from the Water Campus to River Park.

The designs are part of the students’ senior project, but the event will also serve as a chance to gather input on revitalizing the 13.1-mile stretch.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Development District office, 247 Florida Street.

The LSU class explored additional amenities and major attractions along the riverfront that could enhance visitors’ and citizens’ quality of life experiences and increase tourism to the region.

“We are grateful to the LSU Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture students who have studied the riverfront and are excited to showcase their ideas,” says DDD Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal. “We believe their ideas will serve as a catalyst to further discussions on how to accentuate one of downtown’s greatest assets.”

The DDD wants to keep the riverfront on par with the other structures nearby, most notably the River Center.

Hoffman Sayal says the students’ designs could serve as the conception stage. The next step would be to hire a professional design team to get input before they could get the project off the ground.

“Unlocking the full potential of our riverfront is not just a goal,” Broome says. “It’s a commitment to our community’s future. I look forward to the community’s input as we strive to transform this area into a dynamic hub of culture, recreation, and economic activity.”