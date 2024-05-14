Roundup: School closures / Louisiana education / Gonzales mayor

Storm aftermath: Several schools across the Capital Region—mostly in East Baton Rouge Parish—are closed following Monday night’s storms. See the full list of closures from WAFB-TV.

Ranking improves: Louisiana was ranked 40th on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best states for pre-K through 12th-grade education, up from 41st last year. It’s the highest Louisiana has been on the list. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Stepping in:

Interim appointed: Gonzales council members on Monday appointed the community’s former city attorney to serve as its interim mayor. Ryland Percy replaces Barney Arceneaux, who resigned to become executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association. Percy’s term runs until the end of the year, when Arceneaux’ term would have ended. Read more from WBRZ-TV.