Roundup: Port of New Orleans / Walmart layoffs / Severe weather 

End of an era: Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian will step down mid-June 2024 to pursue an opportunity in the private sector, the port announced Tuesday morning. Christian has served in that role since 2017.

‘Save money, live better’: Walmart is laying off hundreds of corporate workers across the country as it relocates many employees to its Arkansas headquarters. In the memo, Chief People Officer Donna Morris said the move is meant to bring more of its employees back to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more from CNBC.

About yesterday: Gov. Jeff Landry says it was the collision of two separate storms that created the severe weather experienced by much of the region yesterday. As one storm moved westward from the Texas border, another storm system moved from the Gulf of Mexico, headed north through Vermillion Bay. Both systems converged near St. Martin Parish. Read more from WAFB-TV.