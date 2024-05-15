Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Why more women are reeling from alcohol use

A new study found that in 2020-2021, women ages 40 to 64 were nearly twice as likely to experience alcohol-related complications serious enough to land them in the ER or hospital, including liver disease, alcohol-related mood disorders and severe withdrawal. Alcohol affects a women’s body differently, as their bodies don’t metabolize alcohol as fast as men. And with less water in their bodies, the alcohol becomes more concentrated in their system. In short, women don’t have to drink as much to possibly cause liver damage. Learn more about the impact of alcohol for women.