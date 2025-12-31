Health Tip of the Week: Sneaky strep symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Strep isn’t just about a scratchy throat and fever. The same bacteria can cause symptoms like dizziness, extreme fatigue, rashes, or painful skin infections, sometimes without a sore throat at all. Left untreated, strep can lead to serious complications, including cellulitis, rheumatic fever, meningitis, and rare but dangerous infections like toxic shock syndrome or necrotizing fasciitis. The good news? Early testing and antibiotics can stop strep in its tracks. If something feels off, especially after a recent throat or skin infection, trust your gut and get checked. When it comes to strep, listening to your body can make all the difference.

