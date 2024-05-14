    These items will go before the Planning Commission next week 

    By
    -

    The Planning Commission on Monday will consider plans for a Zachary subdivision that has stirred controversy. 

    Local developer Arthur Lancaster has submitted his plans for Trivento, on Groom Road just west of Baker within the Zachary school district. The 346-acre subdivision has previously gone before the Planning Commission a handful of times with varying results. 

    A plan revision application—calling for 1,218 lots and three government tracts—was rejected by the Planning Commission in September, according to public records. Another application regarding the proposed subdivision was rejected in 2022. 

    The current application proposes 1,218 lots over 350 acres

    Other cases being considered Monday include:

    The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall. See the full agenda.

     