These items will go before the Planning Commission next week 

The Planning Commission on Monday will consider plans for a Zachary subdivision that has stirred controversy.

Local developer Arthur Lancaster has submitted his plans for Trivento, on Groom Road just west of Baker within the Zachary school district. The 346-acre subdivision has previously gone before the Planning Commission a handful of times with varying results.

A plan revision application—calling for 1,218 lots and three government tracts—was rejected by the Planning Commission in September, according to public records. Another application regarding the proposed subdivision was rejected in 2022.

The current application proposes 1,218 lots over 350 acres.

Other cases being considered Monday include:

The rezoning of the former Golden Corral restaurant building from heavy commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage restaurant. Owner Ruben Chavez, who previously expressed his intention to open an El Paso restaurant in the space , now plans to open a seafood restaurant at the location —225 Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar.

A proposed Hampton Inn and Suites to be built on the north side of Summa Avenue, east of Essen Lane. The 63,200-square-foot hotel, if approved, will feature 105 rooms.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall. See the full agenda.