Some political storylines are evolving quickly

Seems like a lot of politicos have been riding off into the sunset lately, or at least preparing for such a ride. Of course, no one ever truly leaves Louisiana politics. But forced or self-imposed exits are common, and there are a few worth taking note of these days.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, having served in the municipal post since 2010, will be termed out in May. He has arguably been one of the better known politicians to hold the job in recent years, and he’s a cornerstone for the Louisiana Democratic Party.

That transition in the Big Easy is happening at nearly the same time the Louisiana Republican Party is preparing to install its first new chairman in 14 years. After helping forge a powerhouse party, Roger Villere is stepping down to make way for new leadership.

As for still evolving political storylines, as opposed to evaporating, there are plenty. One of the more interesting belongs to Gov. John Bel Edwards and those jockeying to challenge his incumbency on next year’s ballot, like Congressman Ralph Abraham.

Edwards is about to show his hand in terms of fundraising (2017 reports will be made public soon). But Abraham and other possible contenders are also tipping their own hats as the unavoidable—as in making a decision—comes closer.

When it comes to Landrieu’s storyline, the national media is reshaping it in a way that veers much further north. The latest chatter once again focuses on Landrieu’s presidential prospects, according to NBC News.

Describing Landrieu as a “political scion,” reporters Adam Edelman and Jonathan Allen placed the New Orleans politico in the “unofficial four-man class of mayors who may run for president in 2020.” Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Bill De Blasio of New York and Pete Buttigieg of South Bend are likewise in the mix.

Landrieu recently told LaPolitics he had no intentions of running for higher office. “I don’t plan to run in 2020,” he said. Of any possible gubernatorial ambitions, he added, “No right-thinking person who wants to be governor takes down Confederate monuments in Louisiana.”

Over on the other side of the aisle, Villere’s exit has paved the way for a vote of the Republican State Central Committee on Feb. 24. The latest news from that front comes courtesy of businessman Scott McKnight, who was at one time interested in running for the party chair and has now thrown his support behind Baton Rouge consultant Scott Wilfong.

There’s a large field of influential contenders, though, and only RSCC insiders see a real race shaping up. New Orleans attorney Louis Gurevich has been campaigning hard for the job, and so has state Rep. Julie Emerson of Carencro, who announced her bid last year.

State Rep. Barry Ivey of Central told friends recently that he intends to run and longtime party activist Charlie Buckels of Lafayette is said to be interested in the position.

As the unofficial head of the Louisiana Democratic Party, Edwards is trying to shore up his own re-election campaign, which will soon report that it raised $2.1 million last year, which falls short of the roughly $3 million (record-setting for the first year of a Louisiana governor) it collected in 2016.

Any sting of disappointment among supporters will be eased by the $5 million Edwards will report as being in the bank. Of all the donations accepted by Edwards in 2017, 85% came from individuals in Louisiana contributing an average of $200 each.

The governor is also starting to make logistical plans for his re-election campaign, with a full staffing structure expected for January 2019—possibly including the transfer of key personalities from the government side to the campaign side—and then Edwards providing his full attention to the effort that following spring.

“My goal is to switch into full campaign mode after the 2019 regular session,” Edwards said during a recent interview. “But there’s some preparatory work that has to happen and you’ll see that happening about this time next year, I believe in earnest, at least that’s the plan moving forward.”

Also laying the groundwork—at least it looks that way—is Congressman Abraham. If there were any doubts about Abraham running for governor next year, they were extinguished by the remarks made during the GOP Elephant Gala two weeks ago.

In a pre-recorded address played for attendees, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy captured the room’s attention when he more or less endorsed Abraham’s bid-to-come. (Sort of.) “Ralph Abraham—a statesman perhaps poised to serve our state even more so,” Cassidy said in the video. “When Ralph speaks, people listen. He is a natural leader. If he stays in the House of Representatives, he’ll do great. If he does something different, he may be even greater.”

Abraham, who personally delivered his own remarks, gave a speech that has been described as “politically aggressive.” When asked about it, Villere said, “He sounded like a gubernatorial candidate to me.”

With major Louisiana figureheads either making their exits or being challenged, a sense of uncertainty has fallen over much of the state’s politics. Polling and fundraising aren’t the barometers they once were here, and shifts across the political landscape, in everything from policy to campaigns, are still being researched and understood.

So if you don’t like these storylines from Louisiana’s politics, just stick around a little longer. They’re always changing.

