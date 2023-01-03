Get tickets to the 2023 Business Awards & Hall of Fame

Tickets to the 2023 Business Awards & Hall of Fame are now available.

Business Report and Junior Achievement will honor six Baton Rouge individuals and companies at the gala on March 14 at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. This year’s winners, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

Hall of Fame Laureate: Jim Roland, CEO, Window World of Baton Rouge

Jim Roland, CEO, Window World of Baton Rouge Hall of Fame Laureate: Bill Borne, founder and CEO, Amedisys (posthumous)

Bill Borne, founder and CEO, Amedisys (posthumous) Executive of the Year: Tina Holland, president, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

Tina Holland, president, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University Young Businessperson of the Year: David Slaughter, CEO, Orion Laboratories

David Slaughter, CEO, Orion Laboratories Business of the Year (100 or more employees): Benny’s Carwash

Benny’s Carwash Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees): Elifin Realty

Sponsors of the event are Franklin, Capital One, Hannis T Bourgeois and Genesis 360.