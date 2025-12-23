Roundup: Student loans / Smitty’s cleanup / Tanger Outlets CEO

Wage garnishment: The Trump administration will begin to seize student debt repayments early next year from the wages of borrowers, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday, a long-promised move that threatens to hit some of the most economically vulnerable households in the country. The first notices of wage garnishment will be sent the week of Jan. 7 to 1,000 borrowers who haven’t made a payment in over a year. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Request denied: State officials have denied a request from Smitty’s Supply Inc. to dispose of wastewater and stormwater from its disaster cleanup into drainage ditches that lead to the Tangipahoa River. The company submitted a short-term emergency general permit request Dec. 3 to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality asking for its permission to discharge up to 200,000 gallons of contaminated water per day for two months into the local drainage system. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Thoughts on shopping trends: Tanger Outlets CEO Stephen Yalof says U.S. shoppers kept spending this holiday season despite weakening confidence, driven by aggressive discounts and a hunt for value. Outlet centers saw strong traffic and full parking lots, even as surveys show rising anxiety about prices and the broader economy. Read more from CNBC.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24; Thursday, Dec. 25; and Friday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Monday, Dec. 29. Have a safe and happy holiday!