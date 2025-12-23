Americans are buying cars they can’t afford by borrowing longer

Americans are increasingly financing new vehicles with loans that stretch close to a decade as sticker prices and interest rates collide, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The average new car now costs more than $50,000, up roughly one-third since 2020, pushing typical monthly payments to about $760. To make those payments workable, buyers are abandoning the traditional five-year auto loan in favor of 72-, 85- and even 100-month terms, according to industry data.

About a one-third of new-car buyers are now borrowing for six years or more, while loans lasting up to eight years continue to rise, particularly for larger pickups.

The shift is leaving households saddled with debt far longer and paying thousands more in interest. Total U.S. auto loan balances have swelled to $1.66 trillion, $300 billion higher than five years ago, even as more consumers fall behind. Automakers are trimming prices and highlighting cheaper models, but dealers warn the era of the $300 car payment is likely gone for good.

