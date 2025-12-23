What leaders can do to soothe workers’ stress over job insecurity

Leaders face rising anxiety in the workplace—and the stakes are high.

As AI continues reshaping jobs and layoffs ripple through industries, more than half of U.S. workers say job insecurity is increasing their stress levels, according to the American Psychological Association’s latest Work in America survey. Meanwhile, Pew Research finds employees are more worried than hopeful about what AI means for their future.

As Harvard Business Review writes, that uncertainty is changing behavior inside organizations: Workers pull back, avoid risks, narrow their thinking and default to self-protection.

New guidance for leaders contends that ignoring fear only pushes it underground—fueling speculation and worst-case assumptions. Instead, it is recommended to address concerns directly, shrinking uncertainty with clear timelines and predictable communication, co-creating small action steps, and “spreading calm” through grounded leadership and emotional transparency. Connection matters, too: even a brief check-in can strengthen safety and engagement.

The takeaway for executives? Today’s most critical leadership skill may be helping teams feel anchored when the future isn’t.

