Baton Rouge makes ‘National Geographic Traveler’ best small cities list, named ‘best groomed’

Baton Rouge is one of the “best groomed” small cities in the U.S, according to National Geographic Traveler’s list of 29 “Cities on the Rise.”

The list, appearing in the magazine’s February/March issue, is based on the Best Small Cities Index. Traveler worked with Resonance Consultancy, a global destination branding advisor, to develop the index, drawing on statistics and social media mentions to determine which cities rank highest in categories like green spaces, coffee shops, live music and Instagrammable moments.

Destinations are then categorized by 10 superlatives like “most caffeinated” and “most hipster-friendly”—qualities the magazine says are linked to happiness and influence residents and visitors. The cities also are sorted by population.

Baton Rouge shares the distinction of being “best groomed—for its abundance hair salons, barbershops, cosmetic dentists and more—with Newport, Rhode Island, Columbia, South Carolina, and Hagerstown, Maryland.

“Black-and-red linoleum floors and vintage swivel chairs summon up the 1920s founding of the historically African-American Webb’s Barber Shop in Louisiana’s capital city. It’s one of an unusually high number of hair salons and grooming spots that let the good-looking times roll in this relaxed town sprawled along the Mississippi River,” the magazine writes. “Louisiana State University students—a well-dressed lot known for donning frocks and cowboy boots or ironed polos for football games—often get shaves and haircuts at Mercer Supply Co.”

New Orleans also made the list, being recognized as hipster-friendly.

See the full feature, which includes a photo gallery, in National Geographic Traveler.