10 companies netted $480M worth of Baton Rouge contracts last year

Ten companies hauled in roughly 57% of the $840 million the Baton Rouge city-parish government spent on goods and services contracts last year, according to a Daily Report analysis.

Eight of those companies contracted with the city-parish to update Baton Rouge’s sanitary sewer overflow program, which has been in the midst of a massive overhaul for the past 10 years. The city-parish routinely pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to settle sewer overflow backup claims with private residents.

In all, the 10 companies that made the most money contracting with the city-parish in 2016 received approximately $480 million from 46 contracts. Half of the 10 companies are from Louisiana. Allen & Leblanc, Grady Crawford Construction Co. and JB James Construction are headquartered in Baton Rouge, while Cecil D. Gassiott is an Alexandria-based general contractor specializing in federal and state projects and DRC Emergency Services is based in New Orleans.

Daily Report has the full story.