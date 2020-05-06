JR Ball: Navigating some delicate Baton Rouge balancing acts

Baton Rouge is facing a multitude of life-altering decisions as we tiptoe closer to the end of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of us who live, work and occasionally play in Baton Rouge are facing a multitude of life-altering decisions as we tiptoe closer to the end of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For most of the past month, the only coronavirus concern has been public health. Nothing else mattered. Not the economy. Not educating our children. Not sports and festivals. Not haircuts. Nothing.

All the things pretty much key to our everyday life has taken a stay-at-home backseat to mitigating the spread of this deadly virus.

That was then.

The all-important corona curve has flattened in many areas of Louisiana and is creeping towards flat in others, including Baton Rouge. As it does, the clamor to reopen the economy and return to something resembling normalcy grows.

No doubt, a Baton Rouge economy that wasn’t great pre-pandemic has taken a sledgehammer of a hit. Yet as bad as it is, according to the latest Brookings Metro Monitor, many other metro areas across the country are hurting far worse. Yes, there’s plenty of economic pain, but we’ve been spared the worst of it—so far—because 1) the double-whammy of the oil and gas downturn hasn’t had the same impact here as in southwest Louisiana and 2) we’ve got an enormous number of public-sector jobs—what with Baton Rouge-based state and city-parish governments along with LSU and Southern University—and, to this point, there have been few layoffs.

So far.

Transitioning from shutdown to economic reboot is far from a simple switch flip. As we learned from Apollo 13, “it’s all in the sequencing, John.”

Every action taken to boost one economic sector will have an opposite reaction elsewhere in our combined public-private economy. What trade-offs are we willing to make?

For example, big business can ask for significant short-term tax breaks but granting them adversely impacts revenue flowing into already cash-strapped state and local governments. Actions meant to save one group of jobs while putting others at risk is a tough public policy conundrum.

We can debate the merits of private-sector vs. public-sector jobs, and that’s great until it’s your job on the line.

Is the private sector, in an effort to make this work financially, willing to pressure congressional Republicans to get behind Democratic efforts to pump $500 billion-plus into state and local governments?

Will state legislators focus only on immediate, kick-start the economy measures or, under the guise of not wasting a good crisis, also pursue long-term policy wish list items?

As companies reimagine themselves, is government willing to do the same? Are higher tax pleas the only answer? Do we really need that many four-year colleges and universities in this state?

Higher education faces a number of tough decisions, such as: Will institutions reduce their dependence on fees paid by on-campus students in a post-pandemic world where more learning happens online? How many students will run the numbers a decide that degree pursuit isn’t worth the ROI?

Are consumers ready mentally to head into restaurants and retail shops and start spending? Even if we are, can we afford it given the current state of job security?

All are thorny questions and the balancing acts we face in the days and months ahead each come with their own set of potential consequences—good and bad.