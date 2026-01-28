Gonzales company expands footprint with new facility

Gonzales-based ESP Valve is nearing completion of a 41,000-square-foot, purpose-built industrial facility designed to support large-scale valve repair, control valve automation and turnaround planning for regional and national industrial clients.

The $5.5 million facility, located along Airline Highway near Household of Faith Church, marks a major step up from the company’s previous 7,500-square-foot operation on Don Lou Drive and positions ESP Valve for continued growth within the parish.

The new facility includes expanded repair bays, heavy-lift capabilities, increased inventory and staging space, and dedicated areas for control valve assembly and testing. It is also equipped with CNC machining centers and large-diameter machining capabilities. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to reduce turnaround times, attract new industrial clients, and create additional skilled jobs in the region.

“This project has been years in the making,” says ESP Valve President and CEO Jay Leto. “We’ve grown organically over our 38 years in business, and we reached a point where our old facility could no longer support our workforce or our customers. This new building will give us nearly four times the capacity and allow us to continue expanding while keeping jobs and investment right here in Ascension Parish.”

ESP currently has 44 employees, and Leto says the company expects to add staff to support the expansion, though the total number of new hires has not yet been determined. The expansion will support the growth of skilled trades, CNC machinists, and valve technicians, as well as expanded field services and the launch of a new division.

Office staff have already moved into the new building, while machinists and technicians are continuing to work at the former location until additional equipment is delivered. ESP also operates an 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Gramercy.

“We do highly specialized work for customers around the world, including LNG, Refineries, Nuclear, NASA and SpaceX. We’ve got valves all over the world,” Leto says. “We’re right here in Ascension Parish, but we haven’t always had a lot of visibility with the public. Our success starts with our people and our community. This new facility gives us the opportunity to showcase what we do, connect with potential new customers and continue growing our business and workforce locally.”

