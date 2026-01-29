Rolfe McCollister: Did Bill Cassidy lose his political gambit?

Sen. Bill Cassidy has been in the national political game for 12 years. When Cassidy ran for reelection in 2020, he sought and received President Donald Trump’s support. After winning, he was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump. Many admired his stand, even if they disagreed. But the MAGA crowd has never forgiven him.

In 2023, Jeff Landry, then a MAGA candidate for governor, got Cassidy’s endorsement. It surprised many but was seen as a purely political move to get in the governor’s and MAGA’s good graces before the 2026 election. Bad move.

In 2024, Cassidy suggested Trump drop out of the presidential race and did not endorse him. But after Trump won, he quickly became a team player, backing all of Trump’s nominees—including the controversial Robert Kennedy Jr. It was another move seen as pure gamesmanship, further upsetting supporters. He may have thought his blind loyalty had mended fences with Trump. Not!

Despite Cassidy’s bending of the knee, Trump, with Landry’s prodding, has endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow just four months before the first Republican primary in Louisiana. This game has gotten intense.

I figure Cassidy thought, with his smooth moves, he had this game in hand. But I wonder what lessons he learned—and whether he has regrets about how he played the game with Trump and Landry. Cassidy may think he got screwed, but Trump may have felt the same. Some of Cassidy’s supporters feel he compromised his principles and let them down. For what?

With a Landry endorsement of Letlow almost certain to follow Trump’s, it’s worth noting that both demand blind loyalty. That fact has many worrying if Letlow will be cornered into sacrificing her independence.

Now comes the campaign, which is certain to get ugly between Cassidy and Letlow—not to mention State Treasurer John Fleming, who previously announced. Trump and Landry believe they have the upper hand, but with only four months and far less money, Letlow has a mountain to climb. The race is for second place to Cassidy, in my mind, and a runoff. Where will MAGA go? What about independents or moderate Republicans? Who will show up?

As a U.S. senator, Cassidy has helped many over 12 years and has raised millions. Some believe Cassidy has no chance. He says he will win. There are many players and moves ahead in this new game that is just getting started.

There’s nothing more spicy than Louisiana politics.

‘New BREC’ is getting it done

Kudos to the new board leadership, interim CEO Janet Simmons and her team, for bringing needed changes to BREC. We all saw the recent move to reduce employees and look to privatize some services. The team is also looking to sell several of our 180 parks (Austin has 26). We should sell half. A national search has begun to hire a new superintendent by May.

BREC has a budget of $115 million, with an average daily spend of $315,000. Insane.

I believe this board and management are getting answers and things are finally changing for the better. It’s about time.

City hall should take note of how BREC is winning—and follow suit.

No sympathy for judges

Louisiana Chief Justice John Weimer recently tried to talk sense into the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana to avoid recommending a $25,000 raise, but to no avail. Supreme Court judges currently earn $195,000 per year. Trial judges earn $176,000.

Weimer, who is right on this issue, points to other benefits judges receive that are overlooked, such as per diem, which is twice as high as that of other judges nationwide. Louisiana also has the highest number of judges per capita of any state—which can mean some work less.

Weimer is unpopular among his fellow judges. Who cares? He is not there to serve the judges—but the citizens and taxpayers. The other judges should be, too.

Associate Supreme Court Justice John Michael Guidry argued for the raise, asking, “Why not have a judiciary that is paid just compensation? Judges are not coming here trying to get anything other than something that’s a livable, affordable wage for what they do. They could be making a whole lot more money in the private practice of law.”

Well, Judge Guidry, I think most in Louisiana, where the median household income is $60,740, would consider $195,000 a “livable wage.” And no one forced you to run for the Supreme Court. In fact, I am hearing your name mentioned for the new Southern University president’s job. It has a $410,000 salary plus benefits—and we know that is livable. Take it. Of course, it doesn’t provide full salary for life in retirement … and you can retire at age 65 with 25 years of service. Guidry is 64.

Joining Guidry at the meeting was Justice Jeff Hughes. I’m told he was in the audience giving “knowing nods” to select members and having “private sidebar” conversations. I am certain Hughes was working hard for that raise. But after all the stories I have read on some of his behavior, he doesn’t deserve it.

The commission, a rubber stamp with some members who practice before these judges (a conflict), approved the $25,000 raise, with all members voting yes except JR Ball, who opposed.

How good are our judges who earn six-figure salaries, generous benefits and retirement? Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts was just removed from the bench for lying. Judge Eboni Johnson Rose was suspended by the Supreme Court for judicial misconduct and, in my opinion, should have been removed. And there are others.

They don’t deserve a penny. The commission recommended giving all judges—good or bad—a $25,000 raise.

I hope the Legislature says “No.”