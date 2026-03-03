Julio Melara: The confidence tax we can’t afford

One of the most important moves a new mayor can make is rarely the flashiest. It isn’t a ribbon cutting, a headline-grabbing initiative or a new slogan. It is the disciplined decision to put sunlight where the public suspects shadow and to do so before skepticism hardens into resignation.



Julio Melara is the Chairman, President and CEO of Melara Enterprises and Publisher of Baton Rouge Business Report.

Mayor Sid Edwards’ request for an independent review by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office is, to this point, the most consequential action of his administration. And it comes at the right time.

Let’s say plainly what many residents, employers and civic leaders are thinking: When indictments and allegations of misused public dollars dominate the narrative, the damage does not stay confined to City Hall. It seeps into the broader community. Citizens are concerned.

Trust is not a soft virtue. It is an economic asset. When it erodes, capital hesitates, projects stall, partnerships become harder to assemble and the region quietly pays a “confidence tax.” Investors and employers make decisions based not only on opportunity, but on predictability and integrity. When faith in public systems wavers, so does momentum.

There is also an important distinction worth underscoring: Prosecutors investigate crimes. Auditors evaluate systems. A healthy community requires both. Law enforcement addresses individual wrongdoing. An independent audit strengthens the machinery, the contracts, invoices, grants, procurement policies and internal controls where vulnerabilities can fester long before they rise to the level of criminal conduct.

By inviting the legislative auditor into city-parish operations, the mayor is signaling that Baton Rouge is not content to react to problems; it intends to fortify its processes. That message matters to employees who want clarity, to vendors who want fairness and to taxpayers who expect stewardship.

An external review also elevates the conversation. It moves us away from personalities and toward proof. Away from partisanship and toward process. It provides a framework for reforms that can outlast election cycles and protect the overwhelming majority of public servants who act ethically every day.

But requesting the review is only the opening move.

The more consequential step is this: a public commitment to act decisively on the findings. The administration should spell out the recommendations it will adopt, establish clear timelines, assign responsibility and report progress at regular intervals. Treat reform the way a disciplined CEO treats performance metrics—measured, monitored and transparently communicated.

The objective is not to win a political debate. It is to restore durable confidence.

And that confidence is foundational. Baton Rouge’s business community does not seek to run government. It seeks to trust it so it can partner with it. Strong internal controls, clean procurement practices and transparent reporting are not bureaucratic details; they are the infrastructure of growth.

If this audit leads to structural reform and sustained transparency, it will not merely correct deficiencies. It will strengthen the civic foundation on which economic development, investment and regional pride depend. But that will require leadership.

In the end, trust is the currency that allows a city to move forward. Rebuilding it requires more than rhetoric. It requires sunlight, structure and sustained follow-through. This is the right first step. Then the real work begins.

The best is yet to come!