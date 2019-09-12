Waitr president Joseph Stough steps down

Just over a month after founder and CEO Chris Meaux left Waitr, President Joseph Stough has also stepped down, effective yesterday, according to an SEC filing.

“Mr. Stough’s decision to resign was not related to a disagreement with the Company over any of its operations, policies or practices,” the filing states.

According to Stough’s LinkedIn profile, he’s served on the board of directors since the company was founded in 2013. He joined the executive team in 2017.

Pursuant to his separation agreement with Waitr, Stough will receive base salary installments and medical coverage through March 11, 2020.