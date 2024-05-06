How brick-and-mortar retail is embracing digital shopping

While e-commerce was once seen as a rival, brick-and-mortar retailers are seeing success after merging their brands with an online shopping experience, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Shoppers are using retail stores to try and touch items before ordering them online from retailers as well as hubs for picking up or returning purchases made online. On the flip side, with the uptick in online orders, retailers are using their brick-and-mortar stores as fulfillment hubs, shipping items ordered online.

The shift—which was first predicted locally in 2019 by Jonathan Walker—is backed by data. Overall, nearly 42% of e-commerce orders last year involved stores, up from about 27% in 2015, according to research firm GlobalData.

“There was a narrative that as online grew, stores would become less relevant. But it hasn’t worked out that way,” says Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData. “In many ways, the store is still the heart or hub of retail.”

Read the full story, or check out a recent Daily Report story about retail trends in the Capital Region.