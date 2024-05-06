See what course lawmakers want to make mandatory for high school graduation

More than 40 years after the Internet was launched, Louisiana lawmakers are considering making computer science classes a requirement for high school graduation, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 264, by Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, adds computer science requirements for every path to a high school diploma in Louisiana public schools. The proposal proposes requiring computer science classes for a student to receive any award from Taylor Opportunity Program for Students.

If approved, the mandate will partially go into effect in three years, for the 2027-2028 school year.

