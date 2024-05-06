Roundup: Exxon death / Steven Procopio / Google antitrust

Fatality: An Exxon contractor died while at the chemical plant in Baton Rouge on Sunday, a statement from the company said. Emergency officials responded to the facility around 3:45 p.m. The coroner was called an hour later. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Speaking: Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will address the potential upcoming constitutional convention and the effort to give Gov. Jeff Landry control of the state Ethics Board, which last year dinged him for taking a private flight from a campaign donor. Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Judgment pending: Google and the U.S. Justice Department wrapped up closing arguments on Friday over claims that the Alphabet unit has unlawfully dominated web search and related advertising. It’s a case the government contends could shape the “future of the internet.” A district judge in Washington grilled both sides with questions for hours, probing whether competitive platforms such as ByteDance’s TikTok and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram are competitive substitutes for search advertising dollars. Read more from Reuters.