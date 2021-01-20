Roundup: CATS upgrades / Vaccine volunteers / Netflix subscribers

Safe payments: The Capital Area Transit System in Baton Rouge has received $337,500 in federal funding for a technology upgrade aimed at making the bus system COVID-19 safe, WBRZ-TV reports. The funds will be used to integrate contactless bus fare payments through smart card technology, mobile phone payments and barcoded tickets. Read the full story.

Retirees wanted: The Louisiana Department of Health is asking people who have retired from the medical field to volunteer to help the state speed up the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine. LDH will provide personal protective equipment and training on how to administer the vaccine to those who volunteer. Get more information.

Milestone reached: Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers as its expanding lineup of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflix’s fourth-quarter results released Tuesday. The service added another 8.5 million subscribers during the October-December period, capping Netflix’s biggest year since its inception as a DVD-by-mail service in 1997. Netflix ended the year with nearly 204 million worldwide subscribers. Read the full story.