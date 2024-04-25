Better In BTR campaign launches with goal of attracting young professionals

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge this morning launched their multiyear, national campaign Better in BTR, aimed to recruit young professionals to move to Baton Rouge.

Better in BTR—a play on the city’s airport code—aims to highlight Baton Rouge as a “right-sized” Southeastern city for young professionals.

“The Better in BTR strategy addresses two of BRAC’s top priorities, which are increasing our young professional population and building positive local sentiment,” says Ann Trappey, BRAC interim president and CEO.

The multiyear campaign will center around BetterinBTR.com, an interactive website where potential new residents can find communities reflecting their values and interests, identify the neighborhoods in which they’d like to live, see how peers are benefitting from life in Baton Rouge and discover the city’s rhythm of recreational events and activities. The site will be complemented by a proactive media strategy including public relations, social media, advertising and guerrilla marketing to reach target markets and foster local pride.

As part of the campaign, a series of local pop-up events will be held over the summer in businesses around the city. BRAC and Visit Baton Rouge are also making a Better in BTR human resources toolkit for local HR and marketing teams to complement their recruitment and retention strategies. That toolkit is expected to be published this summer.

Announced earlier this year, the initiative is paid through a nearly $1 million grant awarded to BRAC and Visit Baton Rouge in September 2022 by the city-parish through American Rescue Plan funds.