Is AI innovation slacking off?

The threat of a new “AI winter” may dominate the artificial intelligence conversation in the latter half of 2024, Fast Company writes.

The explosion of AI had companies diving into exploring the technology last year. But did the companies leading the AI boom overhype the technology?

AI expert and ex-NYU professor Gary Marcus during a recent interview with The Agenda, says the big leaps forward in AI model performance are coming less frequently.

“Everybody got super excited last year, but we are running out of improvements; at least for a little while, things are slowing down,” Marcus says.

Another leading AI industry executive, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap, has also warned that high expectations born in the wake of ChatGPT’s popularity outpace what the technology can realistically accomplish.

