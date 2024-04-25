What the new FCC rules mean for the internet

Net neutrality is back, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Net-neutrality provisions, which prevent internet-service providers from showing favoritism to certain websites they carry, were first introduced during the Obama administration but were later scrapped during the Trump presidency.

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday voted to classify the internet as a public utility, with the agency’s chair saying the agency could safeguard private sector networks against cybersecurity threats with stronger regulatory authority over internet infrastructure.

As the WSJ writes, the new rules would affect a range of companies that provide internet service, including cable companies, mobile carriers and satellite-internet providers. Those companies say the FCC’s push could bring about more regulation, including at the state level, because the order doesn’t preempt states from making their own rules.

