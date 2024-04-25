Roundup: Emergent Method / Southwest / UPS and FedEx

Updating brand: Emergent Method unveiled an updated brand and visual identity on Thursday morning, reflecting the evolution of the firm since its founding in 2012. The updated branding includes a new logo, visual identity system and website. The creative work was led by Tilt, a creative design studio based in Baton Rouge. See the new look.

Q1 results: Southwest Airlines on Thursday posted a wider loss for the first quarter than the same period last year and warned that Boeing’s airplane delays will hamper its growth into 2025. The company expects to end the year with 2,000 fewer employees than last year. Read more from CNBC.

Electric vans: Plans by UPS and FedEx to transition to electric-powered vans are being hampered by battery shortages that are limiting EV supplies and keeping prices high, and by startup electric van makers that are running out of money and shutting down. Read more from Reuters.