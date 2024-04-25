Amanda Ellis: Baton Rouge can become a hub for young professionals

Young professionals make cities compelling, vibrant places to live and work, and medium-sized cities like Baton Rouge might be uniquely positioned to help those young professionals thrive.

That’s according to Livability.com Editor-in-Chief Amanda Ellis, who spoke at the Young Professional Summit in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday. Livability.com publishes content about the quality of life in small and medium-sized U.S. cities.

Although Baton Rouge has struggled in recent years to attract and retain young professionals, Ellis says the city has many qualities that it can use to its advantage in appealing to this coveted demographic.

According to Ellis, Baton Rouge—like other medium-sized cities—is generally more affordable than larger metros, meaning young professionals have a better shot at owning a home. It’s also easier for young professionals to connect with other movers and shakers than it would be in a larger metro, and there’s less competition for resources.

The list doesn’t end there. Medium-sized cities are easier to get around than larger metros, and they usually have just as many amenities as those larger metros do while also having a stronger sense of community. Their airports tend to be smaller and easier to navigate, as well.

Then there are the perks that come with Baton Rouge’s status as a college town. Ellis says college towns are generally more diverse and more educated while also being filled with fun activities and events.

One quality of Baton Rouge that sets it apart from other medium-sized cities, according to Ellis, is its “unique culture and vibe”—an opinion that conference attendees seemed to agree with.

During her presentation, Ellis asked attendees to submit two words—one positive and one “not so positive”—that are attributes of Baton Rouge. The most common positive response was “culture,” while the most common negative responses were “crime” and “traffic.”

Ellis closed her presentation by encouraging attendees to reflect on the “power of staying.”

While young professionals who grow up in a certain city might fantasize about what their lives would look like elsewhere, Ellis stresses that those who stay in that city have the power to transform it into the compelling, vibrant hub of opportunity that they’re likely yearning for.

“The grass isn’t always greener somewhere new,” Ellis says.

The Young Professional Summit is a collaboration of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225.