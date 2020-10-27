BRAC indicators show continued jobless claims down throughout Capital Region  

That Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its latest economic indicator dashboard, which examines and assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy. 

Key findings from this week’s dashboard include:  

• Continued unemployment claims were down more than 11% over the week and fell in every Capital Region parish. This week had the lowest number of claims since March 28. 

• Retail fuel sales were higher year-over-year for both the state and the region, and have trended positively since the spring. 

• Although low-wage jobs rose slightly in the new week of data, they are down 17% from pre-pandemic numbers, while middle-wage jobs are down 4% and high-wage jobs are up 1%. 

• Hotel occupancy was much higher last week than during the same week in 2019, and revenues were up more than 50% year-over-year. 

• While mobile data shows that more people are going to work than in previous weeks, travel to retail stores and recreational facilities is lower. See the full report here.

