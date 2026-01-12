Roundup: Walmart / Aldi / Paramount sues Warner Bros

Drone deliveries: Walmart plans to expand its delivery-by-drone service to an additional 150 stores over the next year through a partnership with drone operator Wing, a unit of Alphabet. The retailer aims to offer the service at more than 270 locations nationwide by the end of 2027. Wing estimates that the rollout would give more than 40 million Walmart shoppers access to drone delivery, up from roughly 2 million currently. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Expansion plans: German grocer Aldi plans to open more than 180 U.S. stores this year, expanding deeper into markets traditionally dominated by rival supermarkets and big-box retailers. The latest push builds on an already aggressive decade-long expansion. Aldi has become the nation’s third-largest grocery chain by store count, trailing only Walmart and Kroger. Read more from CNBC.

Battle intensifies: Paramount on Monday sued Warner Bros ​Discovery for more information on a rival $82.7 billion deal with Netflix, escalating a battle to take control of one of the ‌most storied Hollywood studios. Paramount also says it plans to nominate directors to Warner Bros’ board, in a quest to convince investors that its $108.7 billion all-cash bid is superior to Netflix’s cash-and-stock deal. Read more from Reuters.