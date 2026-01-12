Rouses opens its latest Capital Region store. See where

Rouses Markets on Monday opened its 12th location in the Capital Region with the debut of its store on Joor Road in Central.

The grocer took over the former Winn-Dixie space near the intersection of Hooper and Joor roads. The opening follows Rouses’ November announcement that it was acquiring 10 Winn-Dixie locations in Louisiana and Mississippi from parent company Southeastern Grocers.

“We’re so excited to be here in Central,” Rouses CEO Donny Rouse says. “When the opportunity came up to make that acquisition, we looked at the 10 stores that we purchased and wanted to be in those markets. It’s a great thing.”

The newly acquired stores are in Central, Covington, Destrehan, Franklinton, Gramercy, Kenner, New Orleans, Mandeville and Marrero. The Destrehan location also opened Monday.

Central Mayor Wade Evans says the new Rouses is expected to draw shoppers from inside and outside the city. He notes that grocery sales account for about 40% of Central’s overall sales tax revenue.

“We depend heavily on the grocery business, so having outside dollars coming in doesn’t put the reliance solely on our citizens, which is great,” Evans says. “It’s exciting for our citizens to have the product selection, and on this side of our city it’s somewhat of a grocery desert for people just outside of Central. It’s one of those things that will bring people into Central to shop and spend their money.”

Rouse says the Winn-Dixie deal marks the company’s second major acquisition in the Baton Rouge market. Rouses purchased the nine-store LeBlanc’s Food Store chain in 2016 to expand its presence in the Capital Region. In July, the company purchased the retail center anchored by its Zachary store to renovate the space and attract tenants.

He adds that the company will continue to pursue growth opportunities along the Gulf Coast. Rouses currently operates 68 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, with eight additional locations slated to open soon.

We’re the No. 1 grocer on the Gulf Coast, and that’s about the trust our team members have with us and our customers have with us, and we’re going to continue doing everything we can to support the people that support us,” Rouse says.